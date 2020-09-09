Lexington Shuts Out Liberty for the Win

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Big Red Tigers took to the field last Friday evening when they welcomed the Liberty Crusaders to Lexington. Lexington got off to a fast start and gave the crowd an exciting game to watch as they attended. With the momentum from the two previous wins still flowing within the Tigers, Lexington marched on during the night and shutout Liberty by a score of 42-0.

The Tigers were once again successful on the ground, they rushed for 226 yards on 24 carries as a team. The leading rusher for Lexington was Isiah McClaine. He collected 173 yards on 12 attempts on the night averaging 14.4-yards per carry. McClaine’s longest run on the night was for 74-yards. He also scored three touchdowns. Jordan Smith had 29-yards on 9 attempts, scoring once. Kenneth Jones carried the ball three times and collected 24-yards for the Tigers also. Through the air, Lexington had 76-yards on three attempts. Caleb Gorden had the longest catch of the night on a 65-yard touchdown catch. Kenneth Jones had one catch for…

For the complete story, see the September 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

