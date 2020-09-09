Lexington Middle School Defeats McNairy in a Thriller

Article Submitted-

This past Thursday night, the Lexington Middle School Lady Minutemen Soccer team took to the field against the McNairy County Thunder. This match-up always promises to be a good game, but no one anticipated just how intense this particular game would be.

Although being down several players, LMS was up 2-0 at halftime with both game goals being scored by Ava Salmon. Halfway through the second half, McNairy was able to score off of a deflection by the LMS defense. Then with two minutes left in the game, McNairy was able to get a high shot off, barely scraping the LMS keeper’s fingertips to tie the game 2-2, sending the game into a ten-minute overtime.

Each team fought hard and had several shots on goal, but neither team was able to score in overtime, sending the game into penalty kicks. The coaches selected their 5 players who would…

For the complete story, see the September 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

