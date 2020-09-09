Lady Tigers Split Games Last Week

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers Volleyball team had two contests last week. They hosted McNairy County, last Tuesday evening, and then made the trip to Henderson, Tennessee to take on Chester County. Lexington was able to split the games, with a victory over McNairy and the loss coming to Chester County. The Lady Tigers keep fighting hard throughout the season and this experience will pay dividends come postseason play.

Lexington recorded a huge win on Tuesday, September 1, over the Lady Bobcats from McNairy County. They took the win in three straight sets 25-18, 25-21, and 25-18. During this match, the Ellie Smith was the leader in kills with 11. Kylie Atchison and Preslee Doner each had 6, and Callie McDonald recorded 5 kills. Morgan Sanders had 4 and Riley Owens had two. The leader for the Lady Tigers in assists was Atchison with 23. Riley Owens recorded 4 aces against McNairy and Smith and Emmy Corbitt each had 2 aces. Morgan Sanders had one ace during the match. Ellie Smith lead in blocks with two and…

