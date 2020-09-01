SH Lions Get First Victory of Season Over Bolivar Tigers

Article by Blake Franklin-

With all the West Tennessee high school football games being played a day earlier than normal last week, Scotts Hill High School had another change in their schedule. The Lions were scheduled to play in Dresden last Friday night, but instead made the trip to Bolivar, Tennessee on Thursday to take on the Tigers. In a very competitive game, the Lions were the team to come out on top, earning their first victory of the 2020 season.

Scotts Hill got on the scoreboard first when Chance Rogers recorded a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Bolivar responded within the quarter on a 16-yard pass to tie the game at the end of the first quarter, 6-6. Neither team was able to find the endzone in the second quarter, but Bolivar went up in the third quarter, on a 14-yard pass, and converted the 2-point conversion to make the score 14-6. The Lions did not score in the third quarter. When the fourth quarter came around, Scotts Hill lit up the scoreboard with…

For complete coverage, see the September 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!