Old Morgan Mill Discussed at Natchez Trace Heritage Breakfast

Article by W. Clay Crook-

You may remember two old mill stones that used to rest at the Cub Lake Lodge, and are now on display at the Natchez Trace State Park Headquarters building. The stones were from the old Morgan Mill site that was located near Cub Creek. Ranger Greg Taylor gave a video presentation on his search for the old mill site, which was established sometime in the early 1800’s and “played out sometime around 1910 when the local community went down,” Taylor said.

He made about a six minute walk through the woods, capturing his journey on video and sharing it with the Heritage Breakfast participants. The old race channel is sometimes only thirty yards away from Cub Creek, and parallels the creek site. Portions of the channel are still eight to ten feet deep, and…

