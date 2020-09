Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Beech River Cultural Center and Museum has received a poster exhibit from the Smithsonian that exhibits the Women’s Right to Vote. The exhibition celebrates the 19th Amendment which was ratified 100 years ago. The display is hand-picked from the National Portrait Gallery and addresses women’s political activism and explores…

