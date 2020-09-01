LHS Volleyball Bounces Back With Win Over Hardin County

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Tigers were back in action last week and over the weekend. After coming up short in matches in the beginning of last week, Lexington was able to find some success as the week continued. The Lady Tigers also participated in the Coyote Classic in Clarksville, Tennessee over the weekend. The team was able to record a few wins, combined with some tough losses to compile an overall record of 7-5, with a district record of 2-0.

Last Thursday, Lexington hosted the Hardin County Tigers at Lexington High School. Lexington was victorious over Hardin County 25-21, 25-20, 25-27, 25-21. During this match, the leader in kills was Callie McDonald, with 15. Ellie Smith had 12, Preslee Doner had 6, and Kylie Atchison and Morgan Sanders had 4 each. Mykenzie Duke and Anna Evans recorded one a piece. Leading in assists was Atchison, with 32. Ellie Smith, Mykenzie Duke, and Riley Owens each had one. Smith was the leader in digs, with 12 followed by Emmie Corbitt, who recorded 8 digs, and Riley Owens, who also had…

For complete coverage, see the September 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!