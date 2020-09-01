HCS Softball Takes Win Over LMS

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Henderson County South Softball team had to cancel their game last Tuesday, August 25, 2020 against Hardin County due to rain. As of press time, the team does not know if the game will be able to be made up or not. HCS had a great game against Lexington Middle School on Thursday, August 27. Henderson County South came out on top by winning the game, but it was a battle in fighting back to do so. HCS had some early mistakes in the game that led them to have to play catch up for most of the game. Lindsey Pilkenton, head coach for Henderson County South, was very proud of her girls for not giving up and fighting back to get the win. Karley Flowers was the winning pitcher. Henderson County South Softball continued play this past week with a home game against…

