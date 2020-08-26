LCSS Board Meets

Release-

The Lexington City School Board met Tuesday evening both in person and virtually to discuss a full agenda. Approval of the proposed substitute list for 2020-21 school year was the first item up. Members approved the minutes from the last board meeting on June 29, 2020 as well as the last special called meeting on August 12th. Director of Schools Cindy Olive recognized two grants the system had acquired allowing for purchase of devices for grades 2 and 3 to add to the LCSS 1:1 Technology Program. Mrs. Melanie Douglas had received the America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation of…

For the complete story, see the August 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!