One Injured in Chesterfield After Car Collides with Pole

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Chastity Long, age 30 of Lexington, was injured when her 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier collided with a utility pole near Chesterfield. The accident occurred on Highway 412 East, near Chesterfield Circle, at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The vehicle was traveling west on Highway 412 East, left the roadway, and struck the…

For complete coverage, see the August 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!