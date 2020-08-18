Minutemen Shutout Hardin County to Start 2020 Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Thursday night, August 13, the Lexington Middle School Minutemen gave the community the first glimpse of sports since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The Minutemen didn’t disappoint the crowd in attendance. LMS took the opening kickoff to start the 2020 season. The Minutemen got their running game going early behind good runs from Tylan Scott and Mason Beers. Amarion Arnold scampered 46-yards for a touchdown, but a costly holding penalty took those points off the board. A couple plays later, Ross McDaniel found Mason Beers for a 36-yard touchdown pass. Tylan Scott added the 2 points, making the score 8-0 in favor of Lexington Middle School.

On the other side of the ball, the defense came up big, with a quick three and out to get the ball back. After a nice pass from McDaniel to Beers, Arnold then ran through the Hardin County defense for a 30-yard touchdown run. Tylan Scott added another successful 2-point conversion. The Minutemen lead 16-0.

The LMS defense, once again, showed out, sacking the Hardin County quarterback on 4th down. Thaddeus Ware and Joshua Grosstick ran him down for an 8-yard loss, giving the ball back to LMS with a couple minutes left in the…

