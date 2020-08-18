Lady Tigers Start Season with Win Over Lady Bulldogs

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Tigers Volleyball team opened up their 2020 season on Monday night, August 17 with big momentum. The girls had been excited to get back out on the floor to showcase their talents. The Lady Bulldogs, from Milan, Tennessee, came to town and were defeated by the Lady Tigers in five sets. The Lady Tigers continued play this week by travelling to Crockett County last night and host Scotts Hill High School this evening. On Thursday, the Lady Tigers will hit the road again and travel to take on Dyer County. The Freed Hardeman Tournament is scheduled for this Saturday, August 22, 2020. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to participate in this event.

Last Monday, Lexington won a three-way match over Milan and Madison. The Lady Tigers defeated Milan, 21-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-12 and 15-12. Callie McDonald had 15 kills, Ellie Smith recorded 13 and Preslee Doner, Mykenzi Duke and Morgan Sanders each had 4 kills. Riley Owens and…

For complete coverage, see the August 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!