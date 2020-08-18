Henderson County Woman Arrested for Aggravated Child Abuse

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Amanda Coffman, age 41, was arrested on August 11, 2020 on one count of aggravated child abuse and neglect and is being held on $75,000.00 bond. According to the court documents, the Department of Children’s Services received a referral on July 18, 2020, “at which time the victim was taken into state custody and taken for medical treatment. The victim was observed to have numerous burn injuries in different stages of…

