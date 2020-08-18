Deer at Scotts Hill Elementary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Director of Henderson County Schools shared a video with The Lexington Progress entitled “Bambi’s Night of Chaos.” The footage from the school’s video camera system was forwarded to him by Scotts Hill Elementary Principal Brian Lane. The young deer prances about the grounds and eventually through the glass doors. He is momentarily disoriented, but then is up and about the halls. The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, August 11, 2020. Wilkinson said, “Did you ever want to go to school this…

For complete coverage, see the August 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!