COVID-19 Closure for South Haven, All Schools Staggered Until August 31st

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Both Henderson County and Lexington City Schools will observe a staggered schedule until August 31st to help deal with concerns associated with the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Stephanie Coffman, at South Haven Elementary, announced to parents on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, that there would be a two week period of virtual learning from August 13th through August 24th, due to two positive COVID-19 cases among the staff and the quarantine of some others.

Henderson County Director of Schools, Steve Wilkinson, said that he hoped that his decision at South Haven was the safest one for children and staff. Of those nine staff members affected by COVID-19, some were positive tests, some were being tested and waiting results and some were quarantined. Wilkinson has emphasized the Tennessee Department of Health guidelines on being a “contact.”

The guidelines recommend quarantine be used to keep close contacts (within six feet of someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 for ten or more minutes) of infected individuals away from…

