Sardis Board Meets

Article by Lois Freeland-

The Sardis Board of Mayor and Aldermen met on Monday evening, August 3, 2020. Alderwoman Beecham and Alderwoman Wade were absent. With a quorum being present, Mayor Hudgins called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. After an invocation and pledge of allegiance, the minutes from the previous meeting were read and approved unanimously by those present. The Financial report was read and approved unanimously by those present.

An update was given on the $38,000.00 grant from the state. Work on the gym roof (at $13,000.00) will begin at the end of August. The generator for the Water Department ($15,000.00) is on order. There being a balance of $10,000.00, it was agreed by the board to allocate $2,500.00 to Fire Department Station 5 for necessary equipment purchases. The remaining $7,500.00 will be used towards…

For the complete article, see the August 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

