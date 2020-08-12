Henderson County Chamber of Commerce to Undergo Transition

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Progress reached out to David Watts, President of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce on some information regarding resignations and transitions at the Chamber. There had been some recent discussion at the meeting of the Lexington Board of Mayor and Aldermen on the services being provided by the Chamber. Watts provided the following statement: “On Friday, August 7, 2020, I had the responsibility to inform the Board of Directors of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, I had received a letter of resignation from Executive Director Kim Douglass. Her tenure with the Chamber will end on August 28, 2020.”

“Earlier in the week I had been informed that our Assistant to the Director, Toshia Crews, had also submitted a letter of resignation with an ending date of August 21, 2020.” “I first want to make a few statements concerning our current situation and dispel any rumors or assumptions. Neither of these two individuals were asked to leave. Both have been presented the opportunity to advance their careers and are moving forward with that. We as a board wish them all the best in their new endeavors.”

“Both have expressed the willingness to assist in the future, should I have a question concerning anything I may not be familiar with. My only regret is…

