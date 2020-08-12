Briarwood Adapts to COVID-19 Cases

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Briarwood Community Living Center, located at 41 Hospital Drive in Lexington, was added to the State of Tennessee’s Long Term Care COVID-19 report on Friday, August 7, 2020. AHC – Lexington was added to the list earlier in the month. The administrator, Cyndi Milenski, LNHA, provided the following press release.

“The spread of COVID-19 is a critical issue that continues to require our team members full attention. Briarwood Community Living Center’s goal is to keep the virus contained and minimize the risk to our residents and team members.”

“As of today, we have four confirmed resident cases and four confirmed employees (all employees have recovered). Briarwood Community Living Center has been, and will continue, following…

For the complete article, see the August 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

