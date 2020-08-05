Dr. Faught Speaks To Rotary About His Time in Vietnam

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The guest speaker of the August 4, 2020 Lexington Rotary Club was Dr. Samuel Faught, who spoke on “The Vietnam War from My Perspective,” and included a slide presentation. Dr. Faught has taught for 36 years and is currently at the University of Tennessee – Martin. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant at Arkansas State in 1967, and first went to the Panama Canal and had M-42 tanks. The government of Panama overturned while he was there, and they stayed on Alert for quite some time.

From Panama he went to Vietnam, just after the Tet Offensive, and was posted about 35 miles from Saigon. He was promoted to Captain while serving there. “When you went to Vietnam if you had $20.00 then they gave you $20.00 in funny money and they would sometimes change the color of it” to avoid counterfeiting. His unit was called “The Dusters” and also used the M-42 tank, and Faught displayed one of the shell types that…

