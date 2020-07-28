Lexington Positive Peeps Says “Tell Me Something Nice!”

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“In our cancel culture we take a risk when we say anything,” said Jessica Conley, “and I wanted a spot to show positive expressions. With COVID-19 and the unrest that is across the nation, and all across the internet, I say tell me something nice!”

Conley sponsors a social media site on Facebook called Lexington Positive Peeps, and it was designed as a place where people could freely share something nice about their neighbors, their community, projects or what a good experience they have had with a business.

“I go through all the news sources on the internet everyday, and I don’t remember in my thirty years of professional service seeing crazy and delusional ever being this close to…

