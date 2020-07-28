Henderson County Unemployment Rate for June at 10.6%

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently announced that the unemployment rate in June 2020 for Henderson County is at 10.6%. In May the rate was 11.8% and in June 2019 the rate was 4.8%. The statewide rate is 9.7%, while the national unemployment rate is at 11.1%. The June 2020 unemployment rates for the counties surrounding Henderson are: Carroll- 9.2%; Chester – 7.4%; Decatur – 11.3%; and…

