Scotts Hill Student Anglers Have Success At State Championship

The TN BASS Nation High School State Championship tournament was held on Pickwick Lake July 10th-11th. Teams from all over Tennessee came to compete, a total of 160, in the season’s final event, with over $39,000 paid out in scholarships and prizes. Scotts Hill Student Anglers had a very good showing. Every team had to fish for the two full days. The bite was hard and changed from day to day, but Scotts Hill Student Anglers never gave up. Jaxon Sullivan and Chase Milholen finished in 5th Place, Bracyn Sullivan and Tyler Crews finished 21st Place, Brayden Myracle and Carter Shaull were 34th, Brayden Branson and Shane Woods finished in 83rd Place, JD Stack and Levi Allen came in 84th Place and Isaac Hayes and Hunter Brigance rounded out the team finishing in 90th Place.

The state points were a very heated battle. The TN BASS Nation has 1,856 anglers and about 920 teams statewide. This is the largest in the nation. The state points ended with a double point at the TN BASS Nation State Championship. Scotts Hill Student Anglers finished strong with a…

