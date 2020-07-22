I-40 Stop Leads to Charges on Money Laundering and Identity Theft Trafficking

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henry Michael Adkins Jr., age 27 of Maryland, was apprehended in Henderson County on Friday, July 10, 2020 after being clocked at 110 mph. The court documents said that when asked for his identification he provided a false name. When a search was done his identification was found, along with that of nineteen other debit cards belonging to numerous individuals, approximately $10,500.00 in cash, and some outstanding warrants. Adkins was charged with multiple counts of identity theft, identity theft trafficking, money laundering, reckless driving, driving on revoked /suspended license- 1st offense, and possession of Schedule VI controlled substance.

Deputy Quinton Garland of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department was running stationary radar at the 115.4 median of I-40 westbound and at 8:08 a.m. observed a white BMW driving over the speed limit. Deputy Garland made the stop, and according to the report Adkins identified himself as Charles Richard Plawman, but did not have any identification on his person. Later, a check of this information “proved that this was a false identity and that the defendant…

For complete coverage, see the July 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

