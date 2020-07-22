HCSD Receives Polarized Sunglasses from Total Vision

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Law Enforcement around the nation has recently seen some difficult times across the nation, but Total Vision in Lexington wants people to know that here “We support our Law Enforcement!”

Jan Nations, with Total Vision, said that Dr. Michael Patterson, Dr. Todd Goodman and Dr. Ashley Shuler have been a part of the project to provide some quality polarized eyewear for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department. “We are just glad to be able to do this for you,” said Dr. Goodman as Henderson County Sheriff Duke came by to get the eyewear. The project was coordinated by…

For complete coverage, see the July 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

