Grand Lodge Officers Conduct Historic Ceremony at Constantine #64 F&AM

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The members of Constantine Lodge #64, Lexington, hosted a meal for visiting officers from the Grand Lodge of Tennessee on Thursday evening, July 16, 2020. After the meal, the Grand Lodge Officers conferred a historic ceremony for Jarrett Kase Burke. Burke, at age 18, is the youngest candidate to be raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason in the 192 history of Constantine Lodge.

Burke is a recent graduate of Lexington High School and will report for duty with the United States Air Force on August 4, 2020. Burke will receive his initial training at San Antonio, Texas. Worshipful Master, Jerry Lessenberry, along with Lodge Secretary, Bobby Blankenship, both mentioned what an honor it was for Lexington, the Lodge, and the…

For complete coverage, see the July 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

