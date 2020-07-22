Early Vote Numbers at 591

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“There has been a good turnout,” said Administrator of Elections Robin Powers. At press time there have been 591 early votes. “There has been trend up on mail in ballots, but not what I expect,” Powers said. Early voting in Henderson County will run until noon on Saturday August 1st, followed by the election on August 6th.

Voting hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Hours are extended on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Voting on Saturday July 25th and August 1st will be from…

For complete coverage, see the July 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

