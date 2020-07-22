Early Vote Numbers at 591

| | 0

Workers at the Henderson County Election Commission wear masks as they prepare for early voters to start hitting the polling booths.
Photo by: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“There has been a good turnout,” said Administrator of Elections Robin Powers. At press time there have been 591 early votes. “There has been trend up on mail in ballots, but not what I expect,” Powers said. Early voting in Henderson County will run until noon on Saturday August 1st, followed by the election on August 6th.

Voting hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Hours are extended on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Voting on Saturday July 25th and August 1st will be from…

For complete coverage, see the July 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment