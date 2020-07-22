Both School Systems to Open on Staggered Schedules

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Both the Henderson County Director of Schools and the Lexington City School Director have authorized staggered opening schedules for their respective systems. Henderson County schools will open August 5th for K-2 and 9th grade; August 6th for grades 3-5 and 10th; August 7th for grades 6-8, 11th and 12th.

Lexington City School students (both in-school and virtual) will still register August 3, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at their respective schools, however “pre-registration” is advised to reduce the wait time due to social distancing.

School openings for Lexington City School will be August 5th only for 3rd and 8th grades; August 6th only for 1st, 4th and 7th grades; August 7th only for 2nd, 5th and 6th grades. All students (in-school and virtual) will then attend on August 10th. After-school daycare…

