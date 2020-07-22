21st Annual Walking Horse Show Has a Great Evening

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The 21st Annual Parkers Crossroads Walking Horse Show, sponsored by the Wildersville-Beaver Ruritan Club, had a great event on Saturday evening, July 18, 2020. The temperatures cooled just a bit, with a nice breeze, as spectators gave a rousing cheer as Jasmine Hendry rode across the arena with the National Colors. “Local youth set the tone for a great Parker’s Crossroads Walking Horse Show,” said Gail Walker with the event. “Jasmine Hendry and her horse, Mexicali Rose, portrayed the red, white and blue with dignity and honor. This was the first time Jasmine and Mexicali Rose served as a flag horse.” Emma Wright gave a beautiful and heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem. “This was Emma’s first time to sing the National Anthem for a show crowd,” said Walker, and the crowd responded with enthusiasm, with applause and shouts of approval following the presentation.

Some of the other show officials this year were Show Chairman Leon Collins, Master of Ceremonies Dallas Eubanks, Judge Brent Grider, invocation by Thomas Derryberry, Organist Brian Perry, Center Ring Secretary Martha Stanfill, Ring Master Wes Walker, Ribbon Presenter Lindsey Kizer, Show Photographer Sid Abernathy and…

