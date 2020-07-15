Highlight of the Week: LHS Men’s Soccer

Article by Blake Franklin-

This week, we are back with another highlight of senior players. In this edition we would like to feature the seniors who played for the Lexington High School men’s soccer team. As we have done in the past, we are going to take an in-depth look at some of the memories and concerns that each player we were able to correspond with had, due to COVID-19 cutting their season short. Again, the players will be listed in alphabetical order starting with their first names. So, without further ado, we will get started.

Starting off, we have C.J. Claybrook. C.J. is the son of Becky Claybrook and was a Defender for the Tigers soccer team. In asking what his favorite memory was, he stated, “Going to state my sophomore year.” With COVID-19 cutting his senior season short, we asked how that impacted him personally? “As much as I was looking forward to this season, I have enough faith to know that God has something better in mind”, C.J. stated. His future plans are to become an electrician and head to the military. Finally, we asked him what advice he would pass along to his younger teammates? He said, “Play every game like it’s your last because you never know if it might be.”

Next up, we have Hayden Phillips. Hayden is the son of William and Tammy Phillips. He was a Midfielder for the LHS soccer team. We started off by asking him his favorite memory and he shared, “My favorite memory is beating…

For the complete story, see the July 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

