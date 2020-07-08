Submit Questions About Fishing Now For Upcoming Online Public Meetings

Article Submitted-

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host three Facebook Live events in July to talk with anglers and get feedback about fishing in Tennessee. The three events will be generally focused on east, middle, and west regions of the state and general comments or questions will be taken prior or during any meeting.

TWRA welcomes the public to provide any comments or questions in advance of the events to ask.twra@tn.gov, or on Facebook or Instagram via direct message prior to and during the events. “We want to hear what people are experiencing on the water, what they like and don’t like, and any questions they might have,” said Frank Fiss, TWRA Fisheries chief. “We will have our local Fisheries managers available to…

For complete coverage, see the July 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!