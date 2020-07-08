Scotts Hill Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Scotts Hill met in regular session on Monday evening, July 6, 2020, at the Senior Center. The board discussed the employee handbook and Bill Snider made a motion to table the item for another month for further research. The motion was approved. The board also discussed the recent de-annexation of parts of Stage Road. The action has been published in The Lexington Progress and there have been no objections expressed to city hall. The offices of the tax assessor and road supervisor will also need to be contacted, as well as MTAS.

After review of applications, an at large employee was hired. The board approved the closure of three bank accounts, most dealing with federal grants. The appreciation account was transferred to the Fire Department account. Accountability will be easier with a fewer number of accounts. There has been concerns over the new $25,000.00 siren, many have said that it can only be heard in the direction it is moving. Bill Snider said that he was not in favor of buying anymore of this model. There was also some discussion on…

For complete coverage, see the July 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!