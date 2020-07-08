Montgomery, Gibson Address Rotary on Drug Task Force

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The special guest speakers for the July 7, 2020 Lexington Rotary Club were Investigators Ricky Montgomery and Jesse Gibson, who gave a presentation on the Drug Task Force in Lexington.

Montgomery has been with the Lexington Police Department for thirty years and Gibson for the last seven, and the task force is a separate entity from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, which has their own program with the TBI.

Montgomery said that when he started, meth- amphetamine was one of the largest problems. It has gone by several different names, different forms and “recipes” and has its origins from as early as World War II. It has been marketed as a powder and a crystal, and years ago there were huge meth labs everywhere. These gave way towards the “shake and bake” labs which are done in smaller amounts. Now, however, most of it comes in through the mail or transported, usually from super labs in Mexico.

The task force, in times past, relied on mainly local confidential informants, but technology has expanded the scope and drug area. In the current team, Jesse Gibson is in charge of technology, and with Captain Jeff Middleton connections with the FBI, Memphis and Jackson, and information is coordinated so that the team knows what is going on all over West Tennessee. Montgomery and Gibson are both deputized with the FBI and assist as needed. "I used to say that I didn't care what was happening in someplace like Dyersburg," Montgomery said, "but not anymore.

