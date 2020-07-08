Lexington Board Continues Budget Session on June 30th

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed the general budget on June 23, 2020 and then recessed the meeting to reconvene on Tuesday evening, June 30th to discuss the Gas and Water Fund budgets, along with some bond resolutions and capital project transfers. The budgets for the Gas and Water Fund were reviewed and approved. Alderman Gordon Wildridge asked about the different projects and bond issues. Some statutes will not allow the Chamber to be funded from the Water Fund, so this line will be used in the future through the Lexington Electric System and the Gas Fund, which also contain funding lines for the Chamber. Kim Douglass, Director of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce gave a presentation on the activities of the Chamber from industrial recruitment to Leadership Henderson County classes.

The board also discussed an initial bond resolution for the Gas Fund, which will be used to finance the construction of a gas main to Huron for chicken barns. The debt service schedule for the $4,000,000.00 project would run over a period of…

For complete coverage, see the July 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!