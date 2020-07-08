Henderson County Pioneer Born on July 4, 1776

Article by W. Clay Crook-

I’ve known or met several people born on the 4th of July, but an early pioneer in the southwestern portion of Henderson County was actually born on July 4, 1776! Margaret Harmon and her husband, John Crook, came to Henderson County around 1820, and their second home from the 1850’s is still standing. John was appointed to serve on the first county commission in 1821.

Margaret was the daughter of Jacob Harmon and Margaret Lewis, and was thought to be born in Frederick, Maryland, about 150 miles from Philadelphia and the steps of Independence Hall. Her youngest brother, Major John Troxell Harmon, surveyed the city of Lexington in 1822 and was the first sheriff. Margaret died on October 19, 1859 and was…

