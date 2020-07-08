Board of Zoning Appeals Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Lexington met on Monday evening, July 6, 2020, at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility at 180 Maple Street. The board approved a variance request for a front yard setback at 280 Natchez Trace Drive, contingent upon the re-zoning by the city board. Two rentals buildings are planned on the Mills property, with…

