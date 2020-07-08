Board of Zoning Appeals Meets

| | 0

The Board of Zoning Appeals met on July 6, 2020 to discuss two parcels of property withing the City of Lexington.
Photo by: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Lexington met on Monday evening, July 6, 2020, at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility at 180 Maple Street. The board approved a variance request for a front yard setback at 280 Natchez Trace Drive, contingent upon the re-zoning by the city board. Two rentals buildings are planned on the Mills property, with…

For complete coverage, see the July 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment