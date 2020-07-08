Active COVID-19 Cases at 24, No Mask Requirement for Henderson County

Article by W. Clay Crook-

At press time on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the number of active COVID-19 cases was at 24, with 24 recoveries and no deaths.

Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray said that he has coordinated with the Henderson County Health Department and has conferenced with other mayors in West Tennessee and his department heads. “I will not issue an order at this time to require masks,” Bray said, “but I want to highly encourage everyone to practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands.” The consensus among the West Tennessee mayors was that the economy is still too fragile to issue a mask order but realize the need for people to be practical in shopping and interacting with one another.

On Friday July 3, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 54 to grant county mayors in 89 counties the authority to issue local mask requirements in the event of a significant rise in COVID-19 cases.

“While our densely populated urban areas continue to have the highest COVID-19 case rates, our local governments expressed a need for greater flexibility in addressing a rise in cases and that includes setting stronger expectations around masks,” said Gov. Lee. “This targeted approach ensures we protect both lives and livelihoods and safely keep our economy…

