Relay for Life Holds Luminary Event at the Courthouse

Article by W. Clay Crook-

There were evening lights at the Henderson County Courthouse on Saturday evening, June 27, 2020, but not from a late court or late working office staff, but lights of a unique and special kind, the ones that touch and light the heart. These lights were the luminaries from the Henderson County Relay for Life event. Each lighted bag told the story of someone who had lost or is still struggling in the battle against Cancer. “It affects everyone,” said Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray, “as everyone has known someone who as passed on with Cancer, has Cancer, or is in the struggle with Cancer. I was very honored to be able to pass on a few words at the event.”

“In this struggle,” he said, “we have to stick together as a people, as a family and as a community; we struggle against an enemy who has no barriers.” Brooke McDaniel, who is this year’s Relay for Life chairperson, said that…

For the complete story, see the July 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!