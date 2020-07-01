Music, Children’s Water Activities, Fireworks Still Planned for Festival of the Lakes

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Although the schedule for the July 4, 2020 Festival of the Lakes event at Beech Lake has been scaled back considerably due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, there is still a full evening of activities, music and fireworks to enjoy.

The opening ceremony will start at 5:00 p.m. with words from Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray.

Scouts 4031 of Lexington will be in charge of the presentation of the national colors with the invocation by Donnie Barber.

The Henderson County Fire Department, in coordination with the Lexington Fire Department will start with water activities for the children beginning at 5:15 p.m. These activities will include a Slip-N-Slide, bucket brigade, hose stream competition and a fire simulation.

Also beginning around the 5:15 p.m. time frame is music from some local talent, including Megan Emison, Spenser Seaton and Emily Meaole. Daisy Lemmings will perform from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will be followed from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. by Lakelin Lemmings.

The Kimberlie Helton Band will begin at 7:00 p.m. and last until 9:00 p.m. The fireworks display is schedule to start around 9:15 p.m. Don’t be in a rush to leave all at once, as the…

