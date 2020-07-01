Lexington Receives $294,582.00 Grant for Timberlake Industrial Site

Release-

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced on Thursday, June 25, 2020, the award of eight new Site Development Grants in Tennessee, totaling more than $2.3 million. One of these, for $294,582.00 is designated to the Lexington Industrial Development Board to grade and prepare an area at the Timberlake Industrial Site.

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said, “The City of Lexington and the Lexington Industrial Development Board is committed to building its inventory of shovel-ready sites in order to recruit new industry and support growth to our existing companies. Thank you, Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and the Tennessee Economic Development Team for all you do to help make it possible.”

The release said that “These funds will continue to help Tennessee communities attract jobs and enhance the quality of life for their residents,” Governor Lee said. “I congratulate the recipients and thank them for their efforts in building and growing businesses here in Tennessee.”

The grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for

