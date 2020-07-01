Lexington City Board Passes General Budget with No Increase in Property Tax

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met in regular session on Tuesday evening, June 23, 2020, passing a balanced general budget with no increase to property taxes.

The board recessed at the end of the meeting and will reconvene at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 to vote on budgets for water and gas. The board approved a bid of $140,000.00 by Slurry Systems for a biosolids removal project at the water filter plant, and write-offs for delinquent accounts for Lexington Utilities in the amount of $3,974.06.

Surplus property for the Public Works Department, as well as policy updates for the Lexington Police and Fire Departments were also approved, as well as a USDA Resolution for a Community Facilities grant, a DRA grant, and an EDA grant. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs was successful in negotiating a land purchase of $15,000.00 from the Odle family for the Lift Station #33 project. Several residents from Cardinal Estates thanked him for his efforts, as the alternative site was along the north end of their subdivision. The sewer lift station project will cost about $1.2 million, and will…

