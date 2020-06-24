Tyler Spann Remembered with Water Awareness Day

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On June 19, 2018, the community was shocked with the news of losing Lexington High student and athlete Tyler Spann in a water related accident. June 19, 2019 was designated as water awareness event in his memory and Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs met with his mother, Angela Spann, on Thursday evening, June 18th, to once again designate June 19th in Tyler’s memory.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages one to four, and the second leading cause of unintentional death among children ages five to…

For complete coverage, see the June 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

