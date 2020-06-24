Lexington Holds Board Workshop Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020, the Lexington Board of Mayor and Aldermen met at the Lexington Utilities facility on Maple Street for their monthly workshop session. There is no voting during a work session.

The evening started with discussions on the proposed FY 2021 budget. Mayor Griggs recommended adding $2,500.00 for the Rescue Squad and then opened the floor to discussion, including an item for $120,000.00 from the general fund for waste collection. Mayor Griggs said that, “This just wasn’t the year to increase waste collection fees to make them self-sufficient.” The last ten years or so have been years he said for getting the city into a good financial position.

Mayor Griggs welcomed the members of the Lexington Board of Education and other guests. Director of Schools, Cindy Olive, said that their budget has been undergoing some changes as the state has changed some of their funding. Olive said that she hopes to announce next week that the schools will start on time and what the guidelines from the state will be. The mayor thanked her for the schools’ work with the children and the meals that were provided.

Mayor Griggs said that water, gas and electric funds would be discussed next week, and anticipated that it would be the…

