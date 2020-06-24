Henderson County Has First Juneteenth Celebration

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The first Juneteenth celebration in Henderson County history was held at the Ernest Ray Thomas Memorial Park, on the grounds of old Montgomery School, on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The 1st Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration included family friendly games, food and other activities. Music was provided by DJ Slim. Juneteenth, which is short for “June Nineteenth,” is a holiday commemorating this day, which marked the effective end of slavery in the United States.

The event was hosted by United Minds of Lexington with the committee for the event including Bhyren Priddy, Talonda McGill, Tachica Williams, Tomika Abdallah, Jay Parker, Charles Reed, Chris Moffitt, Mike McGill, Kahlik Lipford, Jalesia Taylor, Nathan Reed and Nathan Reeves.

The special guest speaker was Aldtric Johnson, son of Leon Priddy, who graduated from Lexington High School in 1986. He gave recognition to 72nd District State Representative Kirk Haston and Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray for attending and gave thanks for Lexington. Johnson is with Promise Academy Spring Hill and lives in Arlington, Tennessee, “but I grew up here in Lexington, went to school in Lexington, am a product of Lexington, and will always be…

