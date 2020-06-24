2020 TWRA WMA Big Game Quota Hunt Application Period Underway Through July 22

Article Submitted-

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application period for the 2020 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Big Game Quota Hunts, the regular elk, youth elk, and WMA youth is now underway through July 22.

Entries must be submitted before midnight (CDT) July 22. The WMA hunting instruction sheet lists locations and dates for each of the quota hunts along with drawing rules and regulations. Instruction sheets can be obtained and applications made for the hunts at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office or online at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Mailed applications will not be processed into the drawing system.

There is no fee for current Annual Sportsman License holders, Lifetime Sportsman License holders, or seniors possessing a Type 167 Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman License. For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12 permit fee for each drawing entered. There is a $1 agent fee for applications made at a license agent. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at…

For complete coverage, see the June 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!