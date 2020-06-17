Premier Family Care Inc at Scotts Hill Has Ribbon Cutting Event

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce hosted their first ribbon cutting event since the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Premier Family Care, Inc in Scotts Hill. There are two FNP’s (family nurse practitioners) at the facility, Penny Pope and Laura Brasher, which occupies the former Grove Clinic building at 9458 Highway 100. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until…

