Lexington Native Chris Holmes Installed as Chairman of the Tennessee Bankers Association

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On June 10, 2020, The Tennessee Bankers Association released the names of their recently installed officers. The chairman was Chris Holmes, a Lexington native son, who is the president and CEO of FirstBank in Nashville. The release said that Holmes takes over for outgoing chairman Mott Ford, chairman and CEO of Commercial Bank & Trust Co. in Memphis. Ford will remain a member of the Association’s board of directors for the next three years to help ensure continuity of leadership. Chris is the son of the late Charles Thomas “Tommy” Holmes, of the Holmes Motor Company family, who passed away in December 2014, and Carolyn Hearn Holmes of…

For complete coverage, see the June 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!