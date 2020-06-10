Jason Gateley Indicted for Rape of a Child

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Jason Lynn Gateley, age 43, was indicted by the Henderson County Grand Jury on June 2, 2020 on one count of rape of a child, and was booked on June 4, 2020. The charge stems from incidents, as alleged in the indictment that occurred “on or about October 26, 2018, through March 9, 2019, in Henderson County, Tennessee.” From the investigation by Deputy Crystal Duke, of the Henderson County…

For the complete story, see the June 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!