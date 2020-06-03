Henderson County Steady at 15 COVID-19 Cases, All Recovered

Article by W. Clay Crook-

At press time on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Henderson County was steady at 15 cases of COVID-19, with 15 recoveries, no deaths, and 1,116 negative tests. Just prior to Memorial Day, Henderson County had 12 cases with 10 recoveries. The next day the county was reported at 13 cases and 13 recoveries, and a pattern then emerged with 14 cases and 14 recoveries on Wednesday, May 27th, and 15 cases with 15 recoveries on Friday, May 29th.

In checking with the Henderson County Health Department, they said that there were several conditions that would lead the reporting in that kind of pattern.

The first cause for the pattern could be the 72-hour time lag between testing and results, with the patient being far enough along with the virus to be recovered by the time the test results were reported. Another pattern cause is the method of counting asymptomatic cases. If a person has tested positive for COVID-19, but does not have any symptoms of the virus, then the case is counted a positive and recovered.

Below is a brief overview of the COVID-19 and other event crisis in Tennessee:

January 16, 2020- State Health Operations Center activated due to COVID-19, allowing for the Tennessee Department of Health to maximize capacity and available resources of the state’s metro and regional health departments.

January 21, 2020- The Tennessee Department of Health developed triage and surveillance processes and guidance.

