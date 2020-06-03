Helping One Child at a Time

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Why is Ms. Kelly’s Kindness Fund a cause to consider? Because somewhere, probably much closer than you think, a child will get to their classroom this fall and their heart will drop, not from a tough assignment, but from something much tougher, a need at school that they don’t have and know mom can’t meet. Which means there are probably other needs outside of the classroom that the child struggles with as well.

Sometimes there are quite a few of them, and the teacher helps out from her own pocket, which is probably much smaller than her heart, and may have been preparing for it a bit at a time, all summer, because for the veteran educator, that’s the way it is, and for the new one, they’ve already heard. It may happen year after year, and class after class, and regardless of how many options there are, there is always someone who has a need.

If you’ve heard of Ms. Kelly’s Kindness Fund, then you know they are working to bridge that gap. They have a social media site on Facebook that tells their story, and how to donate, and it’s not an organization in some far-off metropolitan or urban blighted area, it’s right here.

“Ms. Kelly’s Kindness Fund was founded in honor of Ms. Kelly Evans, a former 2nd grade school teacher by her family. Ms. Kelly has built her life around the wonderful trait of Kindness, especially to children. Whether she was teaching 2nd grade, teaching Sunday School, supervising student teachers for the University of Tennessee at Martin, or…

