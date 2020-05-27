Memorial Day Service Outdoors at the Henderson County Courthouse

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The weather was fine on Monday, May 25, 2020 for the outdoor Memorial Day service at the Henderson County Courthouse. The service was brought outdoors to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions. The event was sponsored by American Legion Post #77, Lexington, with the American Legion Post #77 Honor Guard conducting the posting of the national colors.

Hobart Powers, with Post #77, introduced with event, with prayer by the Reverend Colonel Hoyt Wilson. The National Anthem and God Bless America were performed by Kassidy Pollock, age 11, who…

For the complete story, see the May 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!