Memorial Day Service Outdoors at the Henderson County Courthouse
Article by W. Clay Crook-
The weather was fine on Monday, May 25, 2020 for the outdoor Memorial Day service at the Henderson County Courthouse. The service was brought outdoors to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions. The event was sponsored by American Legion Post #77, Lexington, with the American Legion Post #77 Honor Guard conducting the posting of the national colors.
Hobart Powers, with Post #77, introduced with event, with prayer by the Reverend Colonel Hoyt Wilson. The National Anthem and God Bless America were performed by Kassidy Pollock, age 11, who…
That was nice and my next door neighbor a vietnam vetran died in his house on Vetrans day and a vetran that i used to pay my dues to in the leigon died and a few reservists who were sgt majors in the leigion got killed on duty overseas i dont go to the legion any more.